ASI lodges 'informal' complaint over J&K L-G Manoj Sinha's puja at Martand Sun temple in Anantnag

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PIC J&K L-G Manoj Sinha's puja at Martand Sun temple

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha's puja at Martand Sun temple: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday expressed concern over the visit of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha participated in prayers at the ruins of the eighth-century Martand Sun temple at Mattan in Anantnag, a day after the visit.

The Indian Express quoted, the ASI is seeing his visit as incident of violation of its rules but has not lodged a formal complaint. It also said that no prior permission was sought from ASI to conduct a religious ceremony at the complex, and asked the administration to exercise caution so that such a violation is not repeated.

Manoj Sinha after his visit had tweeted, "Participated in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at Martand Sun temple, Mattan, Anantnag. Truly a divine experience in a godly ambience."

The government is committed to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural & religious significance, transforming them into vibrant centers that will guide us on the path of righteousness and blesses this beautiful land with peace, happiness and prosperity, he tweeted.

Martand Surya Temple at Mattan in Anantnag district is the oldest Surya temple in the country. The place is on the way to Pahalgam base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra from Anantnag.

Latest India News