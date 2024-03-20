ISIS India head among two captured in Assam, to be handed over to NIA

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA ISIS India head among two arrested in Assam.

ISIS India head and one of his partners were captured in Assam's Dhubri region on Wednesday after they got over from Bangladesh, police said. In an explanation, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said they were captured from the Dharmasala region by the Special Task Force (STF) following a clue.

They were subsequently taken to the STF office in Guwahati, he added.

"The identity of both of them was ascertained, and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, is the head of ISIS in India," Goswami said.

His partner Anurag Singh, pseudonym Rehan of Panipat, changed over completely to Islam, while his better half is a Bangladeshi public figure, he added.

"Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders and members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India," the CPRO said.

He further said that few arguments are forthcoming against them at NIA, Delhi, ATS, and Lucknow, among other spots.

"STF, Assam, will hand over the accused to NIA for taking up further legal actions against these fugitives," the police official said.

Goswami said data was gotten from sister organisations that two top-rung heads of ISIS in India, who were enjoying nature in Bangladesh, would move over to the country at the Dhubri area to complete harm exercises.

Given the information, a group was deputed to find and catch them.

"A manhunt was launched in the international border area to nab the culprits. At around 4:15 am on March 20, the accused persons were detected in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they had crossed the international border," it added.

