PM Modi's visit to Bhutan put on hold due to weather conditions in Paro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned two-day visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions in Paro. The trip, which was scheduled to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan, was put on hold as Paro Airport faced challenges with inclement weather. The decision to delay the visit came as Paro, the sole international airport in Bhutan, experienced unfavorable weather conditions, affecting flight operations. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) cited concerns for the safety and smooth execution of the visit as the primary reason for the postponement.

Critical timing amidst election phases

The postponement comes at a crucial juncture, with India undergoing phases of elections, and follows closely after the recent visit of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Expectations were high regarding the PM's visit, slated to bolster bilateral ties between the two nations.

Focus areas and bilateral talks

During the planned visit, discussions were expected to cover various topics, including the Gelephu connectivity project and bilateral cooperation. Additionally, talks on the China-Bhutan boundary issue were anticipated.

Emphasis on neighborhood-first policy

The visit aligns with India's Neighbourhood First Policy, emphasising regular high-level exchanges and strengthening relations with neighboring countries.

Mutual trust and enduring partnership

India and Bhutan share a robust partnership rooted in mutual trust, goodwill, and shared spiritual heritage. The visit was poised to reinforce this enduring bond and explore avenues for further collaboration.

Exchange of views and deliberations

The visit aimed to provide a platform for both leaders to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters, foster mutual understanding, and intensify partnership efforts for the benefit of both nations.

High-level exchanges and reinforced ties

Over the years, high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan have bolstered bilateral relations, with visits from the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, strengthening ties between the two nations.

Prospects for future collaboration

Despite the postponement, the visit holds promise for future collaboration, reflecting the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan and their shared commitment to mutual prosperity and development.

