IRCTC cancels over 300 trains - Check full list here

Trains Cancelled Today: The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 322 trains on Saturday due to weekly maintenance and engineering works needed for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Additionally, 98 trains scheduled to depart on February 25 were partially cancelled for the same reason. Passengers who have booked their tickets via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will receive a refund.

To check if your train has been cancelled, visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes, select the date of your journey, and then choose Exceptional Trains from the top panel. Click on the Cancelled Trains option and select Fully or Partially to view the full list of trains, along with their routes, times, and other details as per your requirements.

It's worth noting that the Indian Railways will not provide refunds for train tickets booked through unauthorized agents or scripting. Passengers are advised to provide the correct mobile number to receive timely alerts regarding their booked journey. Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders should check their PNR status before departing. If their PNR status indicates "Route class deleted/booking not permitted as given class for the route is deleted," they can cancel their tickets and receive a full refund.

Train passengers who have booked their tickets through the IRCTC website will receive an automatic cancellation and refund. However, those who have booked tickets through counters will need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.

Cancelled Trains: Full list

FAQs:

Q1: How can I book train tickets with Indian Railways?

Indian Railways provides multiple options for booking train tickets. You can book tickets online through the IRCTC website or mobile app, or visit a railway reservation counter in person. Some authorized travel agents also offer ticket booking services.

Q2: Can I get a refund for my cancelled train ticket with Indian Railways?

Yes, you can get a refund for your cancelled train ticket with Indian Railways. If you booked your ticket through the IRCTC website, your cancellation and refund will be automatic. If you booked your ticket at a reservation counter, you will need to visit the counter to claim your refund.

