Railways to run 90 Holi special trains to clear extra rush during festival season

The Indian Railways has decided to run 90 Holi special trains to accomodate high rush of passengers during the festival days.

The Central Railway has already announced running of 6 Holi specials between Mumbai and Surathkal; 34 specials between Dadar and Ballia/Gorakhpur and 10 holiday specials between Nagpur and Madgaon.

In addition to this, the Central Railway has decided to run additional 34 Holi special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Samastipur/Madgaon, Pune-Danapur/Ajni/Karmali and Panvel-Karmali to clear the extra rush of passengers.

With the announcement of 6 Holi specials between Mumbai and Jaynagar by East Central Railway, the total number of Holi specials announced this year is 90 -- Central Railway 84 and East Central Railway 6.

The details of 34 Holi specials are given below:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur Bi-weekly superfast specials | 4 services

01043 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm on 02.03.2023 and 05.03.2023 (2 trips) and arrive Samastipur at 21.15 pm next day.

01044 special will leave Samastipur at 23.20 pm on 03.03.2023 and 06.03.2023 (02 Trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 am on Third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

Composition: Three AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 4 Second Class seating and 9 General Second Class including one Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and one generator van.

Pune – Danapur weekly Holi specials | 2 services

01123 special will leave Pune at 19.55 pm on 04.03.2023 and will arrive Danapur at 04.30 am on third day.

01124 special will leave Danapur at 06.30 am on 06.03.2023 (1 trip) and will arrive Pune at 18.45 pm next day.

Halts:Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper class, 5 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

Pune-Ajni weekly AC Superfast specials | 6 services

01443 special will leave Pune at 15.15 pm on every Tuesday from 28.02.2023 to 14.03.2023 and will arrive Ajni at 04.50 am next day.

01444 special will leave Ajni at 19.50 pm on every Wednesday from 01.03.2023 to 15.03.2023 and will arrive Pune at 11.35 am next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Nandura, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier, one luggage cum guard’s brake van and one Generator car.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Madgaon weekly specials | 6 services

01459 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 pm on every Sunday from 26.02.2023 to 12.03.2023 and arrive Madgaon at 10.30 am next day.

01460 special will leave Madgaon at 11.30 am on every Monday from 27.02.2023 to 13.03.2023 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 pm same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans.

Pune-Karmali weekly specials | 8 services

01445 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on every Friday from 24.02.2023 to 17.03.2023 and will arrive Karmali at 08.30 hrs next day.

01446 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 hrs on every Sunday from 26.02.2023 to 19.03.2023 and will arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans.

Panvel-Karmali weekly specials | 8 services

01447 weekly special will leave Panvel at 22.00 pm on every Saturday from 25.02.2023 to 18.03.2023 and will arrive Karmali at 08.30 am next day.

01448 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 am on every Saturday from 25.02.2023 to 18.03.2023 and will arrive Panvel at 20.15 pm same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans

