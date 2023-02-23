Passengers on Delhi-Raipur flight asked to deboard by Indigo staff, to be put on another flight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Congress leaders stage protest dharna at IGI Airport after party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from plane owing to an FIR against him in New Delhi.

Pawan Khera arrest news : Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the Indigo staff today (February 23), with the airline saying that they will be put on another flight.

This came after the Congress claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him. The flight was delayed.

