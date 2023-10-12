IPS official DC Jain promoted as CBI Special Director just before retirement

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC DC Jain, CBI Additional Director is promoted

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of Personnel and Training for the appointment DC Jain, Additional Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Special Director in CBI, a statement released on Wednesday read.

The IPS official was temporarily promoted from the post of Additional Director of CBI to Special Director of CBI from the date of assumption of charge to the post and for the period upto the date of his superannuation on October 31, 2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it added.

Jain, a 1991-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, is currently serving as Additional Director of CBI. He was set to retire on October 31, 2023, but now his promotion will, possibly, prolong his services in the Central probe agency.

