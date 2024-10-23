Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in Jaya Shetty murder case

Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in Jaya Shetty murder case

A division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan approved Rajan’s bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. This development allows him temporary relief while the case proceedings continue.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 23, 2024 11:55 IST
Chhota Rajan
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in Jaya Shetty murder case

In a landmark legal development, the Bombay High Court granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court earlier this year for his involvement in the murder of Jaya Shetty they don’t take him away. The murder took place on May 4, 2001. The court's ruling applies specifically to this case, granting Rajan temporary relief from his sentence.

Earlier this year, Rajan was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan approved Rajan’s bail on the basis of Rs 1 lakh. This development temporarily brings him relief as the story unfolds.

