Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a major setback for edtech giant Byju's, the Supreme Court approved a Rs 158-crore settlement between Byju's (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and referred it to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT) order set aside in India (BCCI). The court ruled that NCLAT had not followed the due process prescribed in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).