Bengaluru building collapse: Owner Muniraja Reddy named in FIR, son in police custody

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: Rescue work underway after an under-construction building collapsed, in Bengaluru.

During heavy rains in Bengaluru, a building known as Muniraja Reddy Building collapsed, leading to a tragedy that left six dead and several others injured. The building was seven storeys high and rescue operations are currently underway. Rescue teams comprising fire and emergency department personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were able to rescue 13 people but several others are still believed to be trapped under the debris.

FIR names three accused

The building collapse prompted officials to file a First Information Report (FIR) against three persons, Muniraj Reddy, Mohan Reddy and Elumalai. An FIR was registered at the Hennur police station under several sections, including 100, 105, 125(a), 120(b), and 270 of the Bangalore North Subdivision Act (BNS), as well as sections 326, 327, and ... 328 K. Bruhat Bangalore City Municipality (BBMP). Law, 2020.

"FIR registered against three named accused Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai at Hennur Police Station u/s 100, 105, 125(a), 120(b), 270, 3(5) of BNS, u/s 326, 327, 328 of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, and u/s 3 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. One accused, Bhuvan Reddy, has been arrested; he is the son of Munireddy, under whose name the building was being constructed. The contractor Muniyappa, who has built 4 floors, has been taken into custody," said DCP East.

Legal actions and custody

Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy, the owner of the building and a contractor, along with Muniyappa, the contractor, are in police custody. Both have been named in a First Information Report (FIR) and are facing charges under various sections of the Building and Construction Services (BNS) Act, BBMP Act and RERA Act

Ongoing investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Devaraja stated that the investigation revealed that the entire structure had collapsed, leaving people stranded under the rubble. The investigation into the cause of the collapse and the legal responsibilities of those involved is ongoing.

