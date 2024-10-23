Aamir Khan planning to bring 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Aamir Khan agrees to 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel?

It seems that the wait for the sequel of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon's cult classic comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna' is finally going to end. If reports are to be believed then, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is planning to make a sequel to this film released in the year 1994. Aamir is working with director Rajkumar Santoshi on 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' but with a twist. Reportedly, the name of this film will be something else and will not resemble with the first film.

Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi join forces?

Citing a close source associated with this project, Times Now Hindi reported that Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are currently in talks on many projects. One of these is 'Char Din Ki Zindagi', but they will start working on this film later. Currently, both of them are excited about the sequel of 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

The name of the film will be changed

The sequel of 'Andaz Apna Apna' will not be named after the previous film. The reason behind this is copyright. The rights of 'Andaz Apna Apna' are with the daughter of producer Vinay Sinha. Therefore, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have decided that they will name its sequel something else.

"When Andaz Apna Apna was released, its marketing and distribution was done very poorly. No one knew that the film was coming. We got a below-average opening. With the passage of years, the film got the title of a cult classic. People remembered every dialogue of the film, just like they remembered the dialogues of Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay," Rajkumar Santoshi told Times Now.

Sequel on public demand

The report further states that Santoshi wanted to make the sequel of the film on public demand. He did not want a sequel to be made just for the sake of making a sequel. He said, "But the demand for the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna is very strong. If I don't make this film, someone else will make it, which I don't accept. I have ideas for two sequels."

Now it only remains to see whether Aamir Khan and Salman along with their old lead actresses will be a part of this film or not. Moreover, if all goes right and the four OG actors join the cast of the 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel, then it would definitely make and break several box office records.

Also Read: Chulbul Pandey's cameo confirmed in Singham Again: A look at times when Salman Khan played cop on screen