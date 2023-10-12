Bihar train accident: What Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Northeast Express derailment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bihar train accident: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his condolences soon after the train accident in Bihar's Buxar, asserting he would find the root cause of the derailment.

"Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of derailment," the minister posted on X on Wednesday night.

Vaishnaw in another X post said that the evacuation and rescue were completed. "All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for onward journey," he added.

Moments after the accident, the minister said the rescue operation was going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site.

"NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. The injured shifted to hospital. War room operating," he added.

According to the authorities, at least four passengers died and 70 others injured after 21 coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at 9:53 pm and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks, television visuals showed.

