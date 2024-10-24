Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lash Odisha's Bhadrak Dhamra, evacuation underway

Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Cyclone Dana which formed in the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and moving north-northwestwards and is likely to cross Bengal and Odisha in the early hours of Friday.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 7:32 IST
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Cyclone 'Dana' has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is set to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is predicted to bring wind speeds of 100-120 kmph expected to strike on the night of October 24 which is likely to bring widespread impact to the region.

The cyclone will be accompanied by heavy rainfall along the eastern coast of India, especially in Bengal and Odisha. In response to the approaching storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 56 teams across five states, including Odisha and West Bengal. 

  • Oct 24, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Heavy rain, strong winds hit Bhadrak’s Dhamra in Odisha

    Bhadrak’s Dhamra region in Odisha is experiencing strong winds and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Dana nears landfall. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between October 24 and 25, affecting the Odisha-West Bengal coast.

     

  • Oct 24, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Odisha High Court to remain closed for two days due to Cyclone ‘Dana’

    The Odisha High Court has announced a two-day closure on October 24 and 25 in anticipation of the severe Cyclone ‘Dana.’ This decision was made as the cyclone approaches Odisha’s coast, with expected landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra on the night of October 24 or early October 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

     

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Cyclone 'Dana' to bring very heavy rain in south Bengal, large number of trains cancelled

    Cyclonic storm 'Dana', formed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, is set to bring heavy rainfall in several southern West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, the IMD said. Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled a large number of trains on October 24 and 25, in view of the cyclone.

    The storm is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal and make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Flight operation at Kolkata Airport suspended for 15 hours

    The flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Dana. According to airport authorities, flight operations will be halted from 6:00 PM on October 25 until 9:00 AM on October 26.

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    West Bengal Raj Bhavan control room numbers

    Governor, Raj Bhavan has opened a 24x7 control room which can be contacted at:

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Cyclone Dana: 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha by Wednesday evening

    Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population.

    He reviewed the government’s preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday. “Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday," the chief minister said.

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    West Bengal Raj Bhavan sets up task force, control room to assist people

    In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone Dana and its effects predicted from the midnight of October 23 to the morning of October 26, the West Bengal Raj Bhavan has set up a task force and control room to assist the public in this hour of need.

    Governor CV Anand Bose called an emergency meeting of experts and the core team in the afternoon on Wednesday in the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. The Governor wished the people safety and security. The governor expresses confidence that the resilient people of Bengal will face the crisis with resilience and fortitude.

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Cyclone Dana intensifies, to make landfall between late Thursday night and early Friday morning

    Cyclone Dana is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from mid-night of 24th to the morning of 25th October 2024

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    "We have 182 teams which is nearly about 2000 people": Odisha Fire Services DG

    Stressing on the preparations for Cyclone 'Dana', Odisha Fire Services Director General, Sudhanshu Sarangi said that they have 182 teams which is nearly about 2000 people and they are fully geared up to deal with the cyclone. The IMD has indicated that Cyclone Dana is likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the early hours of October 24.

  • Oct 24, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Cyclone Dana to hit eastern coast on Friday

    Cyclone Dana is to make landfall on October 25, said Devendra Thakkar, CEO, Dhamra Port. He added that work has been stopped and workers have been evacuated.

