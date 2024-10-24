Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lash Odisha's Bhadrak Dhamra, evacuation underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates

Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Cyclone 'Dana' has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is set to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is predicted to bring wind speeds of 100-120 kmph expected to strike on the night of October 24 which is likely to bring widespread impact to the region.

The cyclone will be accompanied by heavy rainfall along the eastern coast of India, especially in Bengal and Odisha. In response to the approaching storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 56 teams across five states, including Odisha and West Bengal.