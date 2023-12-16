iPhone users at high-risk of losing sensitive information, warns Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Customers stand in a queue outside an Apple retail store in Mumbai.

Government's cyber security watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned of multiple vulnerabilities in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information.

In a statement, CERT-In said, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems."

iOS version having high severity risk

Apple iOS versions prior to 17.2 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.2

Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7.3 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.3

Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.2

Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.3

Apple macOS Monterey versions prior to 13.6.3

Apple tvOS versions prior to 17.2

Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.2

Apple Safari versions prior to 17.2

Not only in Apple products, but the government has warned of multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, conduct remote code execution attacks, conduct spoofing attacks, or cause denial of service conditions.

Earlier, a similar warning was issued for Samsung smartphones as well.

