Reliance Jio's latest prepaid JioTV premium plans: Check prices, OTT channels, and other key benefits

Reliance Jio New Plans: Reliance Jio has introduced new JioTV premium plans, marking the first time the company is offering a premium version of JioTV. Unlike before, where JioTV was a free add-on with mobile plans, these new JioTV Premium plans come with monthly, quarterly, and annual options, providing unlimited data, voice, SMS, and access to 14 top OTT (Over-The-Top) subscriptions.

Pricing Details

The JioTV Premium plans are priced at Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498. These plans will be available starting December 15, 2023.

What Subscribers Get?

According to the company, subscribers opting for JioTV Premium plans gain access to a variety of OTT platforms under one login. These include JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka. Users can sign in using their mobile number associated with the chosen plan.

Details of Prepaid Plans

Rs 398 Plan (28 days): Offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (12 OTT subscriptions). Rs 1198 Plan (84 days): Provides 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs). Rs 4498 Plan (1 year): Includes 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs). This plan also offers priority customer care and a JioCinema Premium coupon accessible in the MyJio app voucher section. Additionally, an EMI option is available for this plan.

Data Add-On Voucher

Rs 148 Plan (28 days): Offers 10GB of data and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs).

Activation Steps

To use these plans, users need to recharge with their chosen plan—monthly, quarterly, or annually. After recharging, they can sign in to the JioTV app using the same Jio mobile number and enjoy premium OTT content without the need for a separate login or password.

Activation of JioTV Premium

The JioCinema Premium subscription is activated through a coupon in the MyJio coupon section. Users can redeem this coupon on the JioCinema app to access premium content. Access to Prime Video (Mobile Edition) and Disney+ Hotstar content is through their respective apps. Amazon Prime subscription activation is done through MyJio, and Disney+ Hotstar is activated during login into the app.

