Government Warning: SBI does not ask for PAN updates via SMS | Here's what you need to know

With a rise in phishing scams, vigilance is important. A deceptive SMS, claiming to be from the State Bank of India (SBI), is circulating. It insists users update their PAN card to prevent their SBI YONO account on the mobile app from being blocked.

Government Alert

According to TOI, the central government's Fact Check department (PIB Fact Check) issued a warning to SBI account holders about these misleading SMS messages. They emphasise that SBI doesn't request personal details via messages or calls.

Protect Yourself

If you receive such messages, ignore them and don't respond. SBI doesn't solicit personal details via messages or calls. Refrain from sharing banking info in response to emails to avoid scams.

Reporting Scams

Combat these scams by reporting incidents to SBI at report.phishing@sbi.co.in. Your reports contribute to addressing and preventing fraudulent activities.

Verification is Key

Always verify with your bank or check your app and registered email for official communications. These scams often create urgency, pushing users to click on links and input sensitive info, exploited by scammers to steal money.

Stay Cautious

Remaining cautious, ignoring suspicious messages, and reporting incidents are vital steps in protecting against phishing scams. Verify before sharing personal or banking details to keep finances safe from potential fraud.

Online KYC Scam in Kolkata

In a recent incident in Kolkata, an 83-year-old man fell victim to an online KYC scam, losing Rs 2.5 lakh. Scammers posed as representatives from his bank's "verification section" during a call, exploiting the situation and resulting in a significant financial loss for the elderly man.

