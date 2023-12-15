Friday, December 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Government Warning: SBI does not ask for PAN updates via SMS | Here's what you need to know

Government Warning: SBI does not ask for PAN updates via SMS | Here's what you need to know

Watch out for fake messages claiming to be from SBI, asking to update PAN card; the government warns against phishing scams, urging users to report incidents and verify communications to stay safe from fraud.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2023 12:31 IST
sbi, messages from sbi yono, sbi phishing scams, online scams, online fraud, state bank of India
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

With a rise in phishing scams, vigilance is important. A deceptive SMS, claiming to be from the State Bank of India (SBI), is circulating. It insists users update their PAN card to prevent their SBI YONO account on the mobile app from being blocked.

Government Alert

According to TOI, the central government's Fact Check department (PIB Fact Check) issued a warning to SBI account holders about these misleading SMS messages. They emphasise that SBI doesn't request personal details via messages or calls.

Protect Yourself

If you receive such messages, ignore them and don't respond. SBI doesn't solicit personal details via messages or calls. Refrain from sharing banking info in response to emails to avoid scams.

Reporting Scams

Combat these scams by reporting incidents to SBI at report.phishing@sbi.co.in. Your reports contribute to addressing and preventing fraudulent activities.

Verification is Key

Always verify with your bank or check your app and registered email for official communications. These scams often create urgency, pushing users to click on links and input sensitive info, exploited by scammers to steal money.

Stay Cautious

Remaining cautious, ignoring suspicious messages, and reporting incidents are vital steps in protecting against phishing scams. Verify before sharing personal or banking details to keep finances safe from potential fraud.

Related Stories
SBI recruitment drive 2023: Apply for 5,280 Circle-Based Officer roles at sbi.co.in

SBI recruitment drive 2023: Apply for 5,280 Circle-Based Officer roles at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card out on sbi.co.in, check exam date, call letter download link

SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card out on sbi.co.in, check exam date, call letter download link

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last day today for 8,283 vacancies, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last day today for 8,283 vacancies, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to submit online applications extended till December 10

SBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to submit online applications extended till December 10

Online KYC Scam in Kolkata

In a recent incident in Kolkata, an 83-year-old man fell victim to an online KYC scam, losing Rs 2.5 lakh. Scammers posed as representatives from his bank's "verification section" during a call, exploiting the situation and resulting in a significant financial loss for the elderly man.

ALSO READ | Google's 'Pixie' AI assistant in the works exclusively for Pixel devices | Read details

ALSO READ | Instagram adds 2-second video notes: What it is and how it works? Check details

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News