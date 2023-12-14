Instagram adds 2-second video notes: What it is and how it works? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : META Instagram upcoming features: 2-second video notes and interactive replies

Instagram New Video Status Feature: Instagram is rolling out a new feature, expanding its Notes capability to include 2-second video statuses. Unlike Instagram's popular 'Stories,' these video notes are ultra-short, captured solely through the app's front camera, and cannot be uploaded from users' device storage. Once shared, these video notes are accessible to close friends and mutual followers for 24 hours.

How to Use the Video Status Feature

Open Instagram and head to your inbox. Tap on your photo in the Notes tray and click the camera icon. Record a 2-second video using the front-facing camera. Add text for context, then post.

Interactive Replies: More Than Just Texts

Instagram is enhancing engagement by allowing users to respond to Notes with more than just text. The support for audio, photo, video, and sticker replies is being introduced. Replies in the form of emojis or photos will be directly sent to the receiver's inbox.

Emu Video and Emu Edit

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced upcoming generative AI features for Facebook and Instagram. Using Emu, Meta's foundational model for image generation, the two new features are Emu Video and Emu Edit.

Emu Edit: Precise Image Editing

Emu Edit empowers users to precisely edit images by modifying only the relevant pixels, offering a range of editing tasks such as local and global adjustments, background changes, colour and geometry transformations, detection, segmentation, and more.

Emu Video: Creative Video Composition

Another feature in the works is Emu Video which allows users to craft videos using text prompts, images, or a blend of both. This promises a creative and dynamic approach to video content creation on Instagram.

ALSO READ | GPAI Summit 2023: Global effort for responsible AI | Key points from New Delhi Declaration - EXPLAINED

ALSO READ | Google's Gemini AI now available worldwide for developers: Everything you need to know

Latest Technology News