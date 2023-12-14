GPAI Summit 2023: Global effort for responsible AI | Key points from New Delhi Declaration - EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India during the GPAI Summit 2023.

GPAI Summit 2023: Representatives from 28 countries have unanimously embraced the New Delhi declaration, part of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). The primary focus is on seizing the benefits of AI while effectively addressing potential risks.

The declaration highlights several concerns related to AI, including combatting misinformation and disinformation, addressing unemployment concerns, ensuring transparency and fairness, safeguarding intellectual property, and personal data protection, and preventing threats to human rights and democratic values.

Commitment to Safe and Trustworthy AI

Member countries commit to advancing safe, secure, and trustworthy AI within their regions. This involves exploring and implementing relevant regulations, policies, standards, and various initiatives to ensure responsible AI development and use.

Recognition of Progress and Leadership

Acknowledging Japan's leadership and the efforts of India and France, the declaration recognises significant progress in strengthening GPAI as a diverse and inclusive initiative. This includes noteworthy achievements related to innovation and collaboration.

Global Positioning of GPAI: Innovation and Collaboration

All countries unanimously adopted the New Delhi declaration, positioning GPAI as a leader in shaping AI. The focus is on boosting innovation and collaboration to increase AI applications in critical areas like healthcare and agriculture.

India's Role in Promoting Collaborative AI

The declaration explicitly supports India's intention to promote collaborative AI for global partnership among GPAI members. This involves supporting projects to ensure fair access to essential AI resources and complying with intellectual property protections and data protection legislation.

Ensuring Responsible AI Globally

GPAI pledges collective efforts for the collaborative development of knowledge, skills, infrastructure, policies, risk management frameworks, and governance mechanisms. This aims to use AI technologies responsibly and effectively, especially in low and middle-income countries.

