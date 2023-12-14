X faces global outage, users report downtime: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X Official Logo

Users on the microblogging platform X, previously known as Twitter, have raised concerns, and Downdetector.com, a service tracking website outages, has received similar reports about issues with both X's website and app.

What's Going On?

As of now, the X website and app seem to be working fine for general content like posts and videos. However, users are encountering a problem when trying to open links posted on the platform – they receive an error message saying "This page is down."

User Reports

Approximately 52 per cent of users are facing problems with the X website, and about 29% are reporting issues on the mobile app. This issue persisted for around half an hour, starting at 12:03 am and concluding at 12:33 am.

TOI conducted a check on X and found that links were opening smoothly on the website. Interestingly, the same links presented errors on both X's Android and iOS apps.

Official Response from X

As of now, X hasn't officially acknowledged the reported problems or provided any details about the outage.

Current Status

Although the cause of the outage remains unknown, the X website has returned to normal functionality. There is an expectation that the app issues will also be resolved shortly.

Recent Netflix Outage

On Monday, the popular OTT platform, Netflix had a problem that affected users worldwide. The website and app both weren't working as they should. People talked about it on social media and Downdetector.com.

More than 17,000 users around the world reported issues connecting to Netflix and received the error code "tvq-pb-101." These issues were tracked by Downdetector.com, a website that monitors web outages.

