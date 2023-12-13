From Chandrayaan-3 soft landing video to GTA VI trailer, here are top YouTube trends of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE YouTube's 2023 Wrap

As 2023 wraps up, YouTube, owned by Google, shared a glimpse into what captured the hearts of Indian viewers this year. The most-watched video? The live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's soft landing boasts 8.5 million peak concurrent views. Notably, this made it the largest livestream ever on YouTube.

Top Trending Videos

According to the blog post, securing the second spot on the trending list is "MEN ON MISSION (MOM)" by the YouTube channel Round2hell, followed closely by "UPSC - Stand up comedy" by Anubhav Singh Bassi and the "Daily Vloggers Parody" by Carryminati.

GTA VI Trailer Breaks Records

In the gaming world, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI Trailer 1 stole the spotlight by setting a new record for the 24-hour debut of a non-music video in India. With 93 million views in just one day, it marked a big achievement for gaming content on YouTube.

Top Creators of the Year

YouTube also celebrated the creators who captured audiences' attention. Among the top 10 Indian creators were Pawan Sahu, Neetu Bhist, Cute.Shivani.05, Filmy Suraj Actor, and aman dancer real. The platform highlighted how creators from different parts of the country contribute to the wide range of content available.

"With creators and their communities coming from various corners of the country, today, multi-format creation is helping lend more memorability to content," YouTube said.

Music Videos and Shorts Take Center Stage

YouTube noted that music videos and Shorts played a main role in shaping trends. Tracks like "Tere Vaaste," "Pulsar Bike," "Jailer," "Company," "Naa Ready," and "Heeriye" climbed the charts which inspired diverse forms of expression from creators nationwide.

