You can now share AI-powered snaps with your friends on Snapchat: What it means?

Snapchat's New AI Image Generator: Snapchat has some exciting news! the platform introduced a new feature where users can make and share unique AI-generated images right on the app. It's like adding a touch of AI magic to your snaps.

How to Use

Now, this new "AI" button is next to your camera button. Just tap it, type in something simple, and let the AI work its magic. It'll create funky and unique images based on what you said. Perfect for sending snaps that will make your friends smile, even if you're not in the coolest place. Additionally, the AI-powered extend tool can be used on the camera to widen a Lens for a more comprehensive picture.

Who Can Use It

But here's the catch – this feature is for Snapchat+ subscribers. That means it's for the users who have a paid subscription.

If you're a Snapchat+ subscriber, more fun is coming your way. You get a free pack of 8 Dreams every month. Dreams are those cool AI-generated selfies that are now even more enjoyable when you make them with your friends.

Snapchat's AI World

Snapchat has been exploring AI for a while. They've got things like Generative AI Bitmoji Backgrounds and Chat Wallpapers. And there's MyAI, a chatbot that's like your AI buddy, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

During an interview with The Verge, Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, stated that they aim to incorporate AI technology into their messaging service so that people can have conversations with AI as easily as they do with their friends and family.

