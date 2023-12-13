Asus unveils new Chromebook Plus in India: Check pricing, key features, and more

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402)

Asus has launched the Chromebook Plus CX3402, the first in its Chromebook Plus series, now available in India. The laptop, featuring a 14-inch Full HD display, 12th Gen Intel Core processor, up to 16GB RAM, and 128GB storage, is exclusively on Flipkart.com at Rs. 39,990 in Rock Grey colour. Business customers can make purchases through commercial PC channel partners.

Key Features

The Chromebook Plus CX3402 boasts a 14-inch Full HD three-sided NanoEdge IPS display with 250 nits brightness, weighing under 1.4Kgs. Certified under the US MIL-STD 810H durability standard, it incorporates Asus’ Antimicrobial Guard protection, a backlit keyboard, and a 5.7-inch touchpad. The laptop houses a 1080p camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Webcam Shield.

As a Chromebook Plus, it comes preloaded with the Google Play Store, incorporating Magic Eraser powered by Google Photos AI, HDR effect, portrait blur, and supports File Sync for offline Google Workspace file access. Notable apps like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and LumaFusion are also available.

Processing Power

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor (upgradable to i7-1255U for business model), with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB UFS SSD, the Chromebook Plus CX3402 ensures a smooth experience, the company claimed. For business users, the configuration includes up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Connectivity and Battery

Featuring multiple I/O ports, including USB-C, USB Type-A, audio jack, and HDMI, the Chromebook supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. With a 50Wh battery and a 45W adaptor, it promises around 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

Special Offer

According to the company, buyers of the Chromebook Plus before January 31, 2024, will enjoy a complimentary 3-month trial of Adobe Photoshop Web, including access to the Adobe Express Premium plan.

ALSO READ | Why you'll love WhatsApp's new pinned messages feature and how to use it? A complete guide

ALSO READ | Curious about your Birthday's history? Use Google's "Find your Doodle" feature

Latest Technology News