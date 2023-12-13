Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Find your Doodle

Google frequently celebrates big events worldwide through its creative Doodles, those unique artworks you often see on the Google Search homepage. These can be both static images and animated designs which mark various occasions throughout the year. The platform maintains a dedicated doodle website which showcases a collection of these artistic creations over time.

How to Find Doodles on Your Birthday

If you've ever wondered about events around the world on your birthday, Google has a smart feature called "Find your doodle." This tool allows users to explore all the doodles crafted for their specific date of birth.

Easy Steps to Find Your Doodle

Visit the Google Doodle Website: Go to [https://doodles.google/](https://doodles.google/). Locate "Find your doodle": Scroll down on the page until you find the "Find your doodle" section. Enter Your Birthday: Input your birth month and date. Click "Next": Hit the "Next" button to proceed.

You can easily find all the doodles Google has made on your birthday by following these simple steps. It makes your special day more personal and lets you see how people worldwide celebrate on the same date.

Google Play Movies & TV to discontinue

Furthermore, Google recently shared that it's changing where you can watch your favourite movies and TV shows. The company is discontinuing Google Play Movies & TV on Android TV devices and the Google Play website. But don't worry, if you've bought movies or have rentals, you can still enjoy them on Android TV, Google TV, the Google TV app (for Android and iOS), and YouTube.

