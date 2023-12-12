WhatsApp changes how you reply to status updates: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app owned by Meta, is gearing up to launch a new feature – a reply bar for status updates. This feature, currently in beta testing, simplifies interaction with someone else's status by providing a constant reply bar which eliminates the need to swipe up for the reply menu. It's a move similar to Instagram, where users can directly respond to stories.

As per reports from WABetaInfo, the reply bar for status updates will be available for both Android and iOS users. For those eager to try it out, beta users can access it by installing the latest beta version from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the TestFlight app (for iOS).

Rollout Details

Currently in the beta phase, the feature is expected to roll out to all users soon. This ensures that once it passes the testing stage and any necessary adjustments are made, everyone will be able to enjoy the streamlined interaction with status updates.

Additional WhatsApp Updates

In parallel news, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called "view once" for audio messages. Similar to the existing "View Once" feature for photos and videos, audio messages sent with this option will automatically disappear after being played. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, highlights that this addition enhances user privacy, adding an extra layer of security to audio interactions.

Furthermore, the platform has started rolling out two new features for iOS users: pin messages and a check for connection health during video calls that will be available on Apple devices.

ALSO READ | Scam Alert! How Google Messages' spam protection feature keeps you safe – A quick guide

ALSO READ | iQOO 12 to launch in India today: What to expect? When and where to watch? CHECK DETAILS

Latest Technology News