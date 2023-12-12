iQOO 12 to launch in India today: What to expect? When and where to watch? CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iQOO 12

iQOO is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO 12, in India, marking the debut of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the country. Known for early launches, iQOO is maintaining the tradition with this flagship device.

When and Where to Watch the Launch?

The iQOO 12 launch event in India is scheduled for December 12, kicking off the live stream at 5:00 PM IST. To catch all the action and updates, head over to iQOO India's YouTube page.

What to expect from iQOO 12?

The iQOO 12 is poised to feature a 144Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Excitingly, it will debut with Android 14 out of the box, a notable feat as the first non-Pixel phone in India to do so.

According to the company, users can expect a bloatware-free experience on the software front, appealing to a broader audience. The camera setup is rumoured to include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera for versatile photography.

For lasting power, the iQOO 12 is said to boast a 5000mAh battery, supporting a lightning-fast 120W charging speed right out of the box.

Expected Price in India

Anticipated to be priced around Rs 50,000, the iQOO 12 aims to offer the latest Snapdragon technology at an aggressive rate. Rumours suggest a 16GB RAM variant, potentially in the Rs 55,000 range.

Pre-order Details

If you're interested in purchasing iQOO 12, you can pre-book it for Rs 999. The confirmed purchase window is open from December 13 to December 14.

