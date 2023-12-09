Asus ROG Phone 8 coming soon: What to expect from this gaming beast?

Follow us on Image Source : ROG GLOBAL Asus Unveils Sneak Peek of ROG Phone 8 in Teaser

Asus has given a sneak peek into the upcoming ROG Phone 8, the successor to the ROG Phone 7 gaming series launched in April. The company teased the new high-end gaming smartphone on its ROG page with a "coming soon" announcement and the tagline "Beyond Gaming."

Limited Design Reveal

While the teaser post on X partially shows the design of the ROG Phone 8, it doesn't spill the beans on specs or release dates. The back panel of the phone appears to have extensive branding, and the camera module is expected to take a squarish shape, a departure from the rectangle design on the ROG Phone 7.

Two Models in the Pipeline

According to Notebookcheck, Asus is actively working on two models under the ROG Phone 8 lineup: AI2401_A and AI2401_D.

Design Approach

The teaser suggests that the ROG Phone 8 will carry a more subdued design compared to its predecessor. The branding is prominent on the back panel, and a shift to a squarish camera module is anticipated.

Performance

Both models are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform.

The AI2401_D model is speculated to be the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate variant, featuring a substantial 24GB of RAM. On the other hand, the AI2401_A is expected to be the standard or "vanilla" variant.

Continued Gaming Features

The ROG Phone 8 is likely to retain gaming-focused elements, such as a landscape-mounted USB Type-C port and the recognisable Republic of Games (ROG) logo.

Awaiting More Details

While these insights provide a glimpse into the upcoming phone, more details about the ROG Phone 8 are expected to emerge in the coming days.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Update: You can soon share HD photos and videos in your Status | Deets inside

ALSO READ | Google's Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in playful snowy faceoff | Watch video

Latest Technology News