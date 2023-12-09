WhatsApp Update: You can soon share HD photos and videos in your Status | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta-owned WhatsApp has upgraded its platform, now allowing users to share high-definition (HD) photos and videos. Recently, the iOS version received an update enabling original-quality photo and video sharing. According to WABetaInfo, the latest development reveals that WhatsApp is planning to extend HD quality support to the status section as well.

HD Support for WhatsApp Status

In the beta version 2.23.26.3 for Android, WhatsApp has introduced HD support for the status section. Users will notice a dedicated HD icon in the Status area, mirroring the HD photo and video sharing feature. By clicking on the icon, users can select high-resolution photos and videos to share as their WhatsApp Status.

Enhanced Status Sharing

Previously, users faced challenges with lower-resolution photos and videos for status updates. Although some resorted to a workaround by sending HD content to themselves before forwarding it to status, it wasn't a reliable solution. With the new HD support in the Status section, users gain the ability to choose whether they want to share their status in HD quality or not.

Beta Testing and Future Rollout

As of now, the HD feature for status is available in the beta version and is limited to select beta testers. It's expected that WhatsApp will expand this feature to more beta testers before making it accessible to all users outside the beta phase.

How to Try the Feature

Those interested in trying out this HD feature can follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. Scroll down on the WhatsApp page to find the "Become a beta tester" section and click "Join." Once a beta tester, wait for an update and check for its availability. Download the update to install the WhatsApp beta on your phone.

