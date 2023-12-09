Online KYC scam alert: How an 83-year-old lost Rs 2.5 lakh | Here's a guide to KYC updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In an eye-opening incident, recently occurred in Kolkata, where an 83-year-old retired government official, S.P. Sinha, fell victim to an online scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 2.5 lakh. Sinha, who regularly visited his bank branch for transactions, received a call from someone claiming to be from his bank's verification section, located at "table number 3."

Trusting the caller's authenticity, Sinha was persuaded to update his KYC details online. The call, which took place on November 11, led to confusion for Sinha, who handed the phone to his 11-year-old grandson, thinking the younger generation could handle the technical aspects. Unfortunately, this action resulted in a substantial debit of Rs 2,57,650 from Sinha's account, along with a loss of access to fixed deposits and recurring deposits.

For those needing to update KYC information, there are two options:

1. Visit the Bank Branch

Individuals can visit their bank branch to update their KYC information. This is a traditional and reliable method.

2. Update KYC Online

For those comfortable with online processes, here's a simple guide:

Log in to your bank's online portal. Navigate to the "KYC" tab. Select "Update KYC" and choose the information to update. Make necessary changes and submit required documents. Validate your request by entering the OTP sent to your mobile number.

This serves as a reminder for everyone, especially the elderly, to be cautious of unknown calls and verify the legitimacy of financial transaction requests. It's important to note that the government and banks do not initiate financial transactions over phone calls.

