Google REMOVES 17 apps with over 1 crore downloads for SNOOPING on users, say reports | Full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google REMOVES 17 apps

Though an official confirmation is awaited, Google has reportedly deleted 18 loan applications from the Play Store as they were snooping on users by gathering information from their devices. Fraudsters later used to blackmail users via the gathered data, forcing them to succumb to unreasonable loan terms through blackmail and extortion.

ESET researchers have informed about applications used by loan sharks to dupe users. These apps specifically aim at individuals residing in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The security firm reported that out of the 18 apps it had brought to Google's attention, 17 were successfully removed by the search giant. The remaining app persists on the app store, albeit in a modified version with altered functionality and permissions. Android users need to be aware that despite Google's removal of these apps, they must manually delete them from their phones.

Full List of 17 applications removed by Google

AA Kredit

Amor Cash

GuayabaCash

EasyCredit

Cashwow

CrediBus

FlashLoan

PréstamosCrédito

Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash

Go Crédito

Instantáneo Préstamo

Cartera grande

Rápido Crédito

Finupp Lending

4S Cash

TrueNaira

EasyCash

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry in India had blocked around 100+ websites which were involved in illegal investments and part-time job frauds. The blocked websites were reportedly operated by overseas individuals, an official statement confirmed.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is a unit of the Union Home Ministry's vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), has identified these fraud websites and recommended blocking them last week. The websites were engaged in fraudulent investment schemes and part-time job scams in India.

These websites were blocked as per the Information Technology Act of 2000, by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and have followed the recommendation which was made by the I4C.

Latest Technology News