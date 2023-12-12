Snap, translate, journal: What’s new in iOS 17.2 update for your iPhone? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iOS 17 Features

Apple just released iOS 17.2 for iPhones like the XS and newer models. This update introduces the Journal app which allows you to easily document your daily life. What sets it apart is its ability to directly show "Moments" from your iPhone data, including photos, locations, and workouts.

The Journal app uses on-device machine learning to offer private, personalised suggestions for entries. You can also enable secondary authentication, securing the app with your device passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID. All entries are end-to-end encrypted in iCloud for added privacy.

For iPhone 15 Pro users, iOS 17.2 brings a 'Translate' trigger for the Action Button. This feature allows you to set the button for quick translations, useful for those interacting with diverse demographics.

The update also enables Spatial Video capture for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This feature records 3D videos simultaneously from the wide and ultra-wide lenses. These videos are intended for playback on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset, set to launch in 2024. To use this, go to camera settings, enable Spatial Video mode, choose Video mode in the Camera app, rotate your iPhone to landscape orientation, tap the spatial video icon, and start recording.

However, note that the Vision Pro headset is initially available only in the US. So, the usefulness of Spatial Video may be limited for users without access to the headset.

How to upgrade to iOS 17.2?

To get iOS 17.2, make sure you already have iOS 17, then go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install, ensuring a stable connection and battery level above 50-60% for a smooth update process.

