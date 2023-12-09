Free up your iPhone space: Simple steps to move photos to USB flash drive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Running low on iPhone storage due to an overflow of photos and videos? A practical fix is shifting them to a USB flash drive. Specifically designed for iPhones, these USB devices offer ample storage for countless memories.

Why Transfer to a Flash Drive

The iPhone's storage constraints make transferring photos to a USB flash drive a straightforward and effective solution. Not only does this action create more space on your device, but it also acts as an extra backup for your cherished memories.

How to initiate the process

Connect iPhone to Mac: Grab a cable and link your iPhone to your Mac. The Photos app will either kick in automatically or can be launched manually. Select Your Snaps: Within the Photos app, pick out the images earmarked for the flash drive. Click on each photo individually or opt for a bulk selection. Commence the Import: Navigate to the menu and hit 'Import' to start the transfer of your chosen photos from the iPhone to your Mac. Exercise Patience During Transfer: Grant the transfer process some time to wrap up. The duration hinges on the number of photos and the speed of your devices. Introduce the Flash Drive: Once your photos find a new home on the Mac, introduce your USB flash drive. Confirm compatibility with your Mac. Locate and Duplicate: Scout for the transferred images on your Mac, copy the chosen ones and transfer them onto the connected USB flash drive.

Be Patient with Larger Collections

For those with a substantial photo collection, the import and copy procedures might stretch a bit. Stay patient; the duration correlates with your flash drive's speed.

