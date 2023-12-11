iPhone SE 4 expected to launch soon, with iPhone 14 like-features

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone

If you want to get the latest and cheapest Apple handset, then the tech giant is going to surprise you with the latest iPhone SE4. Apple is expected to launch the most affordable iPhone in the market and as per the leaks, it has been said that the smartphone is expected to launch in 2024. Here are some of the leaked features of the upcoming handset.

iPhone SE 4

Apple fans have been waiting for the iPhone SE 4 for a very long time and as per the leaks, it is going to be one of the most affordable and futuristic iPhones from the company. The handset is expected to be an upgraded version of the iPhone SE 3 which was launched in 2022.

We expect the launch of the new SE4 handset by around the first half of 2024 and further as per the leaks, the handset will boast similar to iPhone 14.

Expectations

The leaks have stated that Apple iPhone SE 4 fans will be powered by A16 Bionic chipset. On the battery front, the handset is expected to feature a bigger than iPhone 14’s battery (which was 3279mAh). And maybe, the SE 4 will come with around 50 per cent more battery.

Type C charging port

The new iPhone SE 4 is said to come in a boxy design, face ID, thin bezels, and dual rear camera. It is further believed that this model will be launched along with a USB Type C port.

So far, there has been no information related to the launch of the iPhone SE 4 and all the features were leaked.

The leaks further state that the smartphone will be launched in July 2024.

