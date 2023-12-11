Hybrid clouds are concerned about the the confidentiality and privacy of data: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Hybrid cloud

It was reported which stated around 64 per cent of hybrid cloud users in India now have a formal, organisation-wide policy and further approaches for the use of Generative AI (GenAI).

It was a new report which surfaced today (Monday), showing that the cloud leaders are concerned about the challenges which are associated with the confidentiality and privacy of data and information while adopting the GenAI, the IBM report stated.

Furthermore, the ability to unlock the power of generative AI has been cited as one of the main benefits of a hybrid cloud approach, where leaders agree that a cloud environment is important for managing sustainability initiatives at an enterprise level, but workforce crisis in cloud skills are impacting the implementation of the technology.

Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President–Technology, IBM India and South Asia explained, “As GenAI gains momentum in India, organizations need to harness the power of a robust hybrid cloud approach to tackle challenges that are coming to the forefront. Investing in the right cloud technologies and tools will help businesses tackle increasing security and compliance concerns and deliver on their sustainability goals.”

He further added, “It is heartening to see that about 85% of respondents have said they are creating new job positions to fulfil the need for cloud skills in this Generative AI era.”

Talking about India, around 68 per cent of the business leaders, agreed that lack of cloud skills, on average remains a considerable challenge in the digital transformation journeys, which is said to be higher than the global average which is around 58 per cent, ranking second to Japan (with 75 per cent).

Indian organisations are reportedly leading the efforts to close the skills gap, by following those surveyed in the US (80 per cent), Spain (72 per cent), the UK (77 per cent), Germany (72 per cent) and Australia (70 per cent).

As the adoption of GenAI grows, the data processing power needs AI workloads which could present new challenges for organisations which are looking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The report further stated, “In fact, 43 per cent of decision-makers surveyed in India agreed that they use cloud to help deploy, track, and manage sustainability goals internally, while 44 per cent say they use cloud to help deploy, track, and manage sustainability goals for third parties.

Inputs from IANS

