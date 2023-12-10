WhatsApp Channel alerts to roll out soon for the Android users | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Channel alerts to roll out soon for the Android users

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is set to roll out a new feature for searching messages by date, hidden navigation labels and channel alerts. The feature will apply to Android users only.

As per the WABetaInfo, the new features are available to some beta testers at present and it will be rolling out to more users in the coming days.

About the channel alerts

The ‘channel alerts’ feature has been designed to improve the overall user experience for channel administrators. It will provide real-time insights about the suspension of their channels and will further come with the ability to restore the channel by sending a request to WhatsApp itself.

The report further noted that if someone owns a channel, it would be worth opening “channel alerts” within the channel info screen to check if there is any violation.

Intro of the Channel alerts

The introduction of channel alerts further features a new layer of transparency to the platform.

Also, the communication platform is rolling out the two features post installing the latest update of the app which are new improvements for the user interface by implementing a feature which will automatically hide the navigation labels and the top app bar while scrolling down the screen, and the ability to search messages by date.

The feature to search messages by date will offer users an efficient and convenient way to navigate through their chat history. This will help in retrieving specific messages from a particular date and will help them to save time, the report stated.

WhatsApp disappearing voice messages

WhatsApp has introduced disappearing voice messages too, which will enable the users to send a voice note that can only be heard once before it disappears. It is similar to the ‘View Once’ option for photos and videos which was introduced in 2021, and to add another layer of privacy to your messages.

ALSO READ: Vivo set to launch X100, Vivo X100 Pro on December 14 | Details here

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News