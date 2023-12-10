Vivo set to launch X100, Vivo X100 Pro on December 14 | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X100 Series

Vivo is set to launch the new X100 series on December 14. The company is set to unleash two new devices- the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, which will make its debut in China. The new device will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, and it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup which will further feature telephoto cameras.

The main highlights of the new smartphones

The new devices will have cameras which are co-engineered with Zeiss, which is a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics. The new X100 and X100 Pro smartphones will be backed by 120W and 100W wired fast charging respectively.

Launch date and time

Both the new handsets will be registered on the official website of the company with a new landing page for the Vivo X100 series which highlights the launch event which is scheduled for December 14 (2023).

The Chinese smartphone company is also set to launch the devices in India, but no timeline has been specified by the company, by the time of writing.

Other major features of the handsets

The new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China last month (November 2023), and the new smartphone will run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

The device will be sold in Star Trail Blue, Chen Ye Black, White Moonlight and Sunset Orange (when translated from Chinese to English).

The handset will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display and it will be powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Storage variant

The device will boast up to 16GB RAM. Both smartphones come with around 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Camera

For photography, the devices will come with triple rear camera setups. The standard Vivo X100 smartphone will have a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main shooter and a 64-megapixel Zeiss periscope telephoto camera.

On the other hand, the Pro model will feature a 50-megapixel shooter with a Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO periscope telephoto camera.

Both models will have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Battery

The Vivo X100 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging and Vivo X100 Pro is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

Both the devices will be protected by an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as per the company.

