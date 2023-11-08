Honor 90 5G Review: Smooth performing mid-range smartphone with strong processor

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Honor 90 5G rear panel

Honor has been in India and is known for laptops and tablets existing in for over the years. The company has not been operating in the smartphone space for almost 3 years. After a break, finally, Honor has recently introduced its 90 5G device in the Indian market. The company has established a brand with the help of Madhav Sheth who is the ex-Realme India.

Here is our honest review after using the device for almost a month.

Look and feel:

The first thing about the Honor 90 5G is the looks- and it looks very premium and elegant. It comes with a sleek curvy body and the rear panel is shiny- making it look very attractive. It is sleek and fits any palm easily. My review unit was in Emerald Green colour which comes with a reflecting dual-tone back panel, with a matte feel and shimmery too. Overall, the device looks pretty and simple to handle.

Honor 90 5G box Honor 90 5G display Honor 90 5G sim pin Honor 90 5G with silicon case Honor 90 5G- USB port Honor 90 5G- Volume rockers and power button Honor 90 5G rear panel

It comes with a 6.7-inch display with vivid and bright- even under bright sunlight, you can easily use the device without any glitches. The smartphone is available in a further two colour variants for the customers- Midnight Black and Diamond Silver.

Software and performance

Honor 90 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset. Talking about the performance, the processor which was earlier used in Moto Razr 40 is efficient and smooth, giving enough strength to the device to run multiple tasks simultaneously.

Image Source : INDIA TVHonor 90 5G- MagicOS

You can binge-watch, text messages, check mail, browse social media or play games- the device will be able to run wonderfully. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor is relatively fast during our testing. Also, it comes with an 8GB RAM,

Honor 90 5G runs on Android 13, which is based on MagicOS 7.1. The device comes pre-loaded with some Honor-owned apps- like Honor App Market, Honor’s Email app, Game Center and a few more.

The user gets the flexibility to uninstall the app. In everyday usage, MagicOS 7.1 helps in running the smartphone easily.

Cameras

The main highlight of the device is the rear camera which has a very big panel, and it comes with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera lens and a 2MP depth sensor. All three cameras and a flashlight are incorporated within two circular modules.

Talking about the rear camera performance, the primary shooter takes decent photographs with actual colour clarity and better focus. The colours get oversaturated and sometimes change when we click a picture, but Honor 90 5G could capture the real colours with the primary camera.

Image Source : INDIA TVHonor 90 5G rear panel

The 12MP wide-angle camera shoots detailed shots and also great macro shots, with sharper close-up shots.

Talking about the 200MP primary shooter, the device was capable of capturing some details photos. The photos are bright and dynamic and for videography- it can shoot a 4K video which comes with great quality.

In the front, the device features a 50MP camera for a decent selfie experience.

Battery

With a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone has enough juice to last for a day without any need for a charger. We used apps- social media, games, calls and more, and the device did the justice and stood for almost 12 hours easily

Honor 90 5G- charger and cord Honor 90 5G Honor 90 5G adaptor

But this is a must to mention that once we start to use heavy graphic games, under Wi-Fi, for around 20-40 minutes, the battery drains faster, which is very normal, as gaming takes a lot of effort from the processor. Overall, a battery like this which could last for almost 12 hours on a single charge could be a good bid at this price point. The smartphone charges faster with the 66W charger and is a really good option for under 40K ranged smartphones. It takes almost 20-25 minutes for the device to fully charge, with the review unit I got.

The device, we got for the review was a global variant and was packed with a 66W charger bundled in the box. But in India, customers will get a 30W charger shipped separately and free of cost.

Verdict

The new Honor 90 5G is priced at Rs 31,999 and it is available on Amazon India. It also comes bundled with bank discounts and other offers. The device comes with a great vivid display with premium looks. The software is strong enough to last the device for a day on a single charge, without getting out of juice, and the camera is relatively good, but we think it could have been much better for low-light or night photography. The battery is good, and in this segment, the phone is a decent bid- for those who have heavy usage of their device.

Honor 90 5G rear panel

ALSO READ: OPPO A78 Review: Decent smartphone with long battery life

Latest Technology News