iQOO 12 launched in India: Is the smartphone game-changer with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset?

iQOO 12 Launched in India: iQOO has launched the iQOO 12 in India, and it's making waves as the first smartphone in the country to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Priced at Rs 52,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model, there's also a 16GB + 512GB variant available for Rs 57,999. You can grab this flagship device online starting December 14.

Key Features of iQOO 12

According to the company, the iQOO 12 boasts a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which provides a sharp resolution of 1260 pixels. Under the hood, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This new chipset not only enhances performance but also introduces AI smart features, taking your smartphone experience to the next level.

Camera Specs of iQOO 12

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup which features a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP shooter for crisp and clear selfies.

Software and Updates

The company is refining its Funtouch OS UI, reducing bloatware and promising to tackle annoying ads. In addition, the iQOO 12 runs on Android 14 out of the box, and the company pledges three OS updates for the device.

Battery and Charging

When it comes to battery capacity, iQOO has equipped the iQOO 12 with a 5000mAh battery. Charging is lightning-fast at 120W using the bundled charger, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

