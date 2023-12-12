How to stop WhatsApp media automatically saving to your phone gallery: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp is a handy instant messaging app, but it can clutter your phone's storage. Here's a guide on managing media files to keep your device organised. By following these steps, you can manage WhatsApp's media settings, avoiding unnecessary clutter in your gallery and ensuring your device stays organised. It's an easy way to keep your phone's performance smooth and storage free from unnecessary files.

Default Media Visibility

1. Automatic Saving

When you download media on WhatsApp, it's saved to your Gallery by default. The Media visibility setting is usually turned on.

2. Change Setting

Tap the three dots for more options. Go to Settings > Chats. Turn off Media visibility.

Note: This affects new downloads, not existing media.

Stop Media Save in All Chats

1. Prevent Automatic Saves

Tap more options. Go to Settings > Chats. Turn off Media visibility.

This keeps WhatsApp from saving media in all chats.

Customise for Specific Chats

1. Personalise Media Visibility

Open the chat or group. Tap more options > View contact/Group info or tap the name/subject. Tap Media visibility, choose No, and confirm with OK.

This lets you control media visibility for specific chats.

Replies for WhatsApp Status Updates

The platform is also preparing to introduce a new feature that simplifies interaction with other users' status updates. The feature, which is currently in beta testing, is a reply bar that eliminates the need to swipe up for the reply menu. This is similar to Instagram's approach, where users can directly respond to stories.

According to WABetaInfo, the reply bar for status updates will be available on Android and iOS.

