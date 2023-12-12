Google Play Movies & TV discontinues after this date: Key things to remember

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Play Movies & TV

Google News: Google is making some changes to where you watch your movies and TV shows. The tech giant has decided to stop offering Google Play Movies & TV on Android TV devices and the Google Play website. But don't worry, if you've bought movies or have active rentals, you can still watch them on Android TV, Google TV, the Google TV app (for Android and iOS), and YouTube.

Transition Details

Already, Google moved Android and iOS users to the Google TV app, took the app off Roku and most smart TVs, and removed it from Android TV in October. These moves are part of Google's plan to simplify how you get and enjoy movies and shows.

Your New Spots for Movies

Starting January 17, 2024, the Shop tab becomes the go-to place for watching your purchased titles on Android TV. If you're on YouTube, you'll also find your bought titles, including active rentals, right there. This change aims to streamline your movie experience through Google.

Key Date to Remember About Google Play Movies & TV

January 17, 2024

The Shop tab is where you'll go on Android TV for your purchased titles.

The YouTube app becomes the spot for your purchased titles and new movie rentals.

What Google Says

"We are making some changes to simplify how you purchase new movies or access the movies and TV shows you’ve purchased through Google," explains the company. Keep an eye on these updates if you love using Google for your movie-watching experience.

Google Messages Spam Protection Feature

Furthermore, Google Messages is introducing a new feature to protect users from deceptive messages that are often sent via SMS, a common method used by scammers.

