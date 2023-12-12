Netflix resumes service after global outage - What went wrong?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix experienced a widespread outage on Monday which impacted users globally. Reports flooded in on social media and the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, revealing that users encountered problems with both the Netflix app and website.

Scope of the Outage

Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages, recorded over 17,000 reports of Netflix issues as of 18:41 ET. Users worldwide reported difficulties connecting to Netflix, often encountering the error code "tvq-pb-101."

Social Media Response

Social media platforms were abuzz with users sharing their Netflix connection troubles. The error code "tvq-pb-101" signalled issues, displaying a message suggesting, "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title."

Netflix's Official Response Awaited

Interestingly, Netflix's official status page did not acknowledge any problems for a significant period despite widespread user reports. As of now, Netflix has not provided specific details about the cause of the outage.

What is Error Code "tvq-pb-101"?

Netflix states that the "tvq-pb-101" error code indicates trouble playing the selected title and advises users to try again later or choose a different title. According to Netflix, this error often implies that the user's device needs a refresh, requiring a device restart. It's important to note that the process of refreshing can vary depending on the device being used.

While Netflix faced a temporary setback with this global outage, the company has yet to offer insights into the root cause. For users encountering the "tvq-pb-101" error, a device restart is recommended until the streaming service fully recovers.

Keep an eye on Netflix's official channels for updates as the platform addresses this unexpected downtime.

ALSO READ | Google Play Movies & TV discontinues after this date: Key things to remember

ALSO READ | WhatsApp changes how you reply to status updates: Here's what you need to know

Latest Technology News