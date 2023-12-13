Why you'll love WhatsApp's new pinned messages feature and how to use it? A complete guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Pinned Messages Feature

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, owned by Meta has unveiled a helpful feature called Pinned Messages which makes it simpler to find important information in your chats. This update is now rolling out worldwide for both individual and group conversations.

Pinned messages allow you to highlight important info which eliminates the need to scroll through lengthy chat histories. Whether it's text, polls, images, or emojis, any message can be pinned for easy access by all chat participants.

Privacy Assurance

The platform reassures users that pinned messages benefit from end-to-end encryption, ensuring the same level of privacy as all other communication on the platform.

Enhancing User Experience

According to the company, this feature is designed to enhance the overall user experience, especially in groups with numerous active members, where important messages can get lost amid a flood of chats.

How to Pin and Unpin Messages on WhatsApp

To pin a message, follow these steps:

On Android : Tap and hold the message, then select Pin and choose the duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days).

: Tap and hold the message, then select Pin and choose the duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days). On iPhone : Tap and hold the message, choose More options, then Pin, and select the duration.

: Tap and hold the message, choose More options, then Pin, and select the duration. Web and Desktop: Locate the message, click the menu, choose Pin message, and select the duration.

A pinned message remains at the top of the chat as a banner for the chosen duration.

To unpin a message, follow similar steps:

On Android : Tap and hold the message, then select Unpin.

: Tap and hold the message, then select Unpin. On iPhone : Tap and hold the message, choose More options, then Unpin.

: Tap and hold the message, choose More options, then Unpin. Web and Desktop: Find the message, click the menu, choose Unpin, and confirm.

