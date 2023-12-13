These 3 new features on Google Maps will change your navigation experience | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 3 New Privacy Features Introduced by Google Maps

Google Maps New Privacy Features: Google Maps is rolling out three new features to give users more control over their location data. Building on existing tools like auto-delete and Incognito mode, the first feature allows users to save their Timeline data on their device. This means if you enable Location History, your Timeline will be stored locally. You can delete, disable, or back up this data at any time.

Auto-Delete Control

The auto-delete control in Location History will now default to three months instead of the previous 18 months. This setting automatically removes data older than three months, but you can choose to keep it indefinitely if you prefer. Additionally, if you're switching phones or worried about losing data, you can back up your information to the cloud with automatic encryption.

Delete Specific Place Activity

Google Maps now lets users delete activity related to specific places. For instance, if you went to a vet clinic and want to clear all Maps activity related to that visit, you can do so easily. This includes searches, directions, visits, and shares associated with that location.

Location Controls at a Glance

When you open Maps and see the blue dot indicating your current location, it now serves a new purpose. Tapping on it will provide quick access to essential location controls. You can check if Location History and Timeline settings are active and review the access granted to Maps.

According to the company, all these features aim to enhance privacy and control over location data. They will be gradually rolled out in the coming weeks for Google Maps on both Android smartphones and iPhones.

