Google's Gemini AI now available worldwide for developers: Everything you need to know

Google has just released Gemini Pro, a powerful language model, for developers and enterprises. It aims to assist them in crafting advanced solutions for various tasks. The initial version is accessible through the Gemini API, featuring a 32K context window for text. Future versions will expand this window. The service is currently free within certain usage limits and will later be competitively priced. Gemini Pro supports 38 languages across over 180 countries.

Google AI Studio

To complement Gemini Pro, Google introduced the Google AI Studio – a user-friendly, web-based tool for developers. It enables quick prompt development and provides an API key for integration into app development. Accessible with a Google account, it offers a generous free quota of 60 requests per minute, surpassing other free offerings by 20 times.

Free Access for Developers

Developers currently enjoy free access to Gemini Pro and Gemini Pro Vision through Google AI Studio, with a substantial limit of 60 requests per minute. This caters to most app development needs. For Vertex AI developers, the same models can be explored at no cost until general availability early next year. Afterwards, charges will apply per 1,000 characters or per image across Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Google Cloud's AI Infrastructure Stack

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, highlighted Gemini's integration into a vertically optimised AI technology stack.

“Starting today, Gemini is part of a vertically integrated and vertically optimised AI technology stack that consists of several important pieces — all of which have been engineered to work together,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, of Google Cloud.

Google Cloud offers this stack, featuring AI-optimised infrastructure used by Google, to businesses. It's available as a service in cloud regions, for on-premises use with Google Distributed Cloud, and on the edge. The entire AI infrastructure stack focuses on boosting efficiency and productivity across AI training, tuning, and serving.

Future Plans: Gemini Ultra and Expansion

Looking ahead, Google plans to launch Gemini Ultra early next year – a highly capable model for complex tasks. Additionally, Gemini will extend its presence to more developer platforms like Chrome and Firebase.

