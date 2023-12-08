Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot now available for X Premium+ subscribers: Key things to know

Elon Musk's xAI introduces the Grok AI chatbot for X Premium+ subscribers which offers a witty and rebellious conversational experience.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2023 13:46 IST
Image Source : FILE xAI's Grok Sign-Up Page

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, has unveiled its Grok AI chatbot, now available to Premium+ subscribers in the US. Designed to compete with ChatGPT, Grok offers a unique touch with witty responses and a rebellious streak which provides users with an engaging conversational experience.

“Buckle up everyone. Access to Grok is now rolling out to Premium+ subscribers in the US over the next week. the longer you’ve been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok,” the platform posted.

Rollout Details

According to IANS, Premium+ subscribers can expect Grok's rollout over the next week. The longer a user has been a subscriber, the sooner they gain access to this new AI feature. Grok is easily accessible through the side menu on the web, iOS, and Android platforms. For mobile users, the option to add Grok to the bottom menu for convenient access is also available.

Grok AI

The Grok AI assistant is a part of the X Premium Plus subscription, priced at $16 per month for web users. 

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the website. In comparison to traditional GPT models, Elon Musk mentioned that xAI's AI chatbot, Grok, boasts up-to-date information. 

xAI's Funding 

Reportedly, Musk's AI startup is currently seeking up to $1 billion in equity investments. As of now, Musk has successfully raised $134.7 million for xAI, with the initial funds secured from four undisclosed investors. The SEC filing outlines that xAI plans to accept a minimum of $2 million from external investors.

Inputs from IANS 

