You can now send vanishing voice messages on WhatsApp: Know-how

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has globally expanded the "view once" feature to include audio messages. This update allows users to set voice messages to disappear after they've been listened to, similar to the existing feature for photos and videos. The feature can be handy for sharing sensitive information like credit card details or sending surprise messages meant for a single listen.

Different Identification

View Once voice messages are easily identifiable with a "one-time" icon, similar to the recognition for View Once photos and videos. Notably, these voice messages can only be played once.

End-to-End Encryption

The platform assures users that all personal messages, including "view once" voice messages, are end-to-end encrypted by default.

How to Send a "View Once" Voice Message

To send a view once voice message:

Open an individual or group chat. Tap the microphone. Swipe up to lock the recording. Hold the record button. When the button turns green, you are in view once mode. Tap the send button. If read receipts are enabled, you'll see an opened receipt when the recipient listens to your view once voice message.

Important Details to Note

View once messages need to be selected each time you send them.

Once viewed, these voice messages cannot be replayed.

Recipients must have read receipts enabled to confirm if the message was opened.

Messages won't be saved to the recipient's device and cannot be recorded.

Voice messages must be opened within 14 days; otherwise, they expire.

No forwarding, saving, starring, or sharing of view once voice messages are allowed.

Restoring voice messages that haven't been opened during backup is possible, but once opened, they can't be included in the backup.

Screenshotting any media received, including voice messages, is not allowed.

