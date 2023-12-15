Google's 'Pixie' AI assistant in the works exclusively for Pixel devices | Read details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google is reportedly working on a new AI assistant called 'Pixie' exclusively for its Pixel devices. Unlike the current Google Assistant, Pixie is said to be based on Google's Gemini Nano large language model, featured in the Pixel 8 Pro. One notable advantage is Pixie's ability to perform complex tasks without an internet connection, thanks to on-device capabilities.

Pixie's Unique Features

According to a recent report by The Information, Pixie is expected to use the on-device processing power of Google's Gemini Nano which will provide a faster and more functional experience compared to Google Assistant. This means users won't be dependent on an internet connection to execute tasks, setting Pixie apart in terms of offline functionality.

Pixel Model Availability

While it remains unclear which Pixel models will receive Pixie, there are speculations that it might debut with the Pixel 9 series, anticipated for release next year. Google has a history of unveiling new flagships in October, suggesting a potential wait for users interested in experiencing Pixie.

Exclusivity to Pro Models?

Given Google's tendency to reserve advanced features for its Pro models, similar to features like Summarise in the Recorder app and Smart Reply for Gboard on the Pixel 8 Pro, there's speculation that Pixie could be exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro. This exclusivity strategy aligns with Google's past practices of introducing premium features on their higher-end devices.

Google's Gemini AI Now Available for Developers

Furthermore, Google has recently launched Gemini Pro, a powerful language model designed for developers and enterprises. The model aims to help them create advanced solutions for various tasks. The first version is available through the Gemini API and has a 32K context window for text. In future versions, this window will be expanded.

ALSO READ | iPhone users, here's how to send photos and videos as documents on WhatsApp

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 13 5G series launch date revealed by Xiaomi: What to expect?

Latest Technology News