Redmi Note 13 5G series launch date revealed by Xiaomi: What to expect?

Redmi Note 13 5G Launch Date Revealed in India: Xiaomi, the Chinese tech brand, has exciting news for Indian smartphone users. The Redmi Note 13 5G Series is all set to make its debut in India on January 4, 2024, which promises a powerful experience for users.

Mark Your Calendar for January 4, 2024

Xiaomi India shared the launch date on Wednesday, creating a buzz with a message that reads, "The #RedmiNote13 5G Series is making its grand entrance on January 4, 2024. Prepare to witness power like never before as we redefine the game. Brace for impact, the extraordinary is on its way."

Similar to Chinese Models

In September, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 13 series in China, featuring the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The Indian models are expected to share similar specifications.

What to Expect from The Redmi Note 13 5G?

Display Details

All three phones in China boasted a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, with the Pro versions sporting a more advanced 1.5K display compared to the base variant's Full HD+ resolution.

Processor Power

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, while the Note 13 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The top-tier Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Expected Price in India

Although the official pricing for the Redmi Note 13 series in India will be disclosed at the launch event, it's worth noting that the Redmi Note 13 was priced at CNY 1,199 in China, approximately Rs 14,000.

Higher-End Models Pricing

The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were released in China with price tags of CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,600) and CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,500), respectively. Indian consumers can look forward to discovering the official prices and diving into the exciting features of the Redmi Note 13 5G Series come January 4, 2024.

