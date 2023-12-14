Follow us on Image Source : FILE Musk's Grok AI chatbot now LIVE in India for X users

Grok AI is now Available in India: Elon Musk's xAI has introduced its generative AI-based chatbot, Grok AI, to India and 46 other countries, including Pakistan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore. This follows last week's update where access to Grok began for X Premium+ subscribers in the US.

Subscription-Based Access in India: Exclusive for X Premium+

Grok AI is available in India exclusively for X Premium+ subscribers which requires a monthly payment of ₹1,300 or an annual subscription fee of ₹13,600.

Distinct Personality and Real-Time Information

Reportedly, Grok, designed to answer questions with wit and possessing a rebellious streak, stands out from other chatbots. It has access to real-time information thanks to data from X. Unlike major AI chatbots, Grok responds to questions rejected by others.

Grok-0: xAI's Powerful Large Language Model

Grok is built on xAI's proprietary large language model (LLM) called Grok-0, trained with 33 billion parameters. According to xAI, Grok-0 outperforms ChatGPT based on the GPT 3.5 language model (free version).

xAI's Funding

According to the reports, Musk's AI startup is currently seeking up to $1 billion in equity investments. So far, Musk has successfully raised $134.7 million for xAI, with the initial funds secured from four undisclosed investors. As per the recent SEC filing, xAI plans to accept a minimum of $2 million from external investors.

Controversies and Reactions

Upon its US release, Grok faced controversies, particularly in roasting Elon Musk. The chatbot, known for its rebellious streak, referred to Musk as a 'delicate flower' and questioned various aspects of his actions, including his obsession with 'x' and changes to X (formerly Twitter) after Musk's acquisition.

Furthermore, users highlighted that Grok's responses didn't align with Musk's political views. In response, Musk acknowledged the misalignment and stated that xAI was taking immediate action to make Grok more politically neutral.

