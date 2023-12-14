iPhone users, here's how to send photos and videos as documents on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Guide: Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp recently brought a new update for iPhone users which allows them to share photos and videos without losing quality. Here's a simple guide to help you make the most of it:
Step 1: Update WhatsApp
Ensure you have the latest WhatsApp version from the Apple App Store.
Step 2: Open a Chat
Launch WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to share your high-quality photo or video.
Step 3: Access Document Sharing
Tap the "+" icon at the bottom left (before the text box) and choose "Documents."
Step 4: Choose Photo or Video
In the "Documents" section, you'll find "Choose Photo or Video." Click this.
Step 5: Select and Send
Browse your gallery, pick the photo or video you want to share, hit send, and voila – it's shared in its original quality.
Key Things to Remember
- File Size Limit: WhatsApp allows files up to 2GB; anything larger won't work.
- Single File Sharing: You can share only one photo or video at a time; no multiple files.
- Upload and Download Time: Larger files may take longer to upload, and downloading might be slower for recipients.
- Data Consumption: Sharing high-quality photos uses more data for both sender and receiver.
- Storage Considerations: Keep an eye on your phone's storage as high-quality media can take up more space.
- By following these steps and considering these points, you'll be making the most of WhatsApp's latest update, sharing your photos and videos in all their glory on your iPhone.
