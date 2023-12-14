iPhone users, here's how to send photos and videos as documents on WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp Guide: Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp recently brought a new update for iPhone users which allows them to share photos and videos without losing quality. Here's a simple guide to help you make the most of it:

Step 1: Update WhatsApp

Ensure you have the latest WhatsApp version from the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open a Chat

Launch WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to share your high-quality photo or video.

Step 3: Access Document Sharing

Tap the "+" icon at the bottom left (before the text box) and choose "Documents."

Step 4: Choose Photo or Video

In the "Documents" section, you'll find "Choose Photo or Video." Click this.

Step 5: Select and Send

Browse your gallery, pick the photo or video you want to share, hit send, and voila – it's shared in its original quality.

Key Things to Remember

File Size Limit: WhatsApp allows files up to 2GB; anything larger won't work.

Single File Sharing: You can share only one photo or video at a time; no multiple files.

Upload and Download Time: Larger files may take longer to upload, and downloading might be slower for recipients.

Data Consumption: Sharing high-quality photos uses more data for both sender and receiver.

Storage Considerations: Keep an eye on your phone's storage as high-quality media can take up more space.

By following these steps and considering these points, you'll be making the most of WhatsApp's latest update, sharing your photos and videos in all their glory on your iPhone.

