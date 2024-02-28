Farmers protest: Internet ban imposed in 2 Punjab districts from Feb 28 to March 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers holding flags shout slogans against corporate houses during a protest as part of their Delhi Chalo march near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

Mobile internet services were banned in Punjab's Patiala and Sangrur from February 28 to March 1 amid the ongoing farmers protest. The temporary suspension of internet services will be from February 28 (00:00 hrs) to March 01 (23:59 hrs).

According to the official order, internet has been banned in areas under Police Station in Shambhu, Patran and Shatrana in Patiala and Police Station Khanauriin Sangrur.

Internet suspended in Haryana

Earlier, the government of Harayana imposed a ban on internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala Sadar, Panjokhra and Naggal regions of Ambala from February 28 to February 29 even as the farmers continue to protest at the borders. Recently, mobile internet services were restored on Sunday (February 25).

It shall remain in force from February 28 (00.01 hrs) to February 29 (23:59 hrs), according to the order. The decision was taken following a request received from the Ambala deputy commissioner on February 26 in view of the farmers' protest.

'Delhi Chalo' agitation

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of the state's border with Haryana.

